Nevada County Honors Employees of the Year

It was a packed house at he Rood Center Tuesday morning as the Nevada County Board of Supervisiors honored the Nevada County Employee of the Year. In addition the county also recognized the outstanding employee in six other categories.

Board Chair, Ed Scofield.introduced the employee of the year, Georgeana Pilcher in the Treasure Tax Collectors Office., He began by listing characteristics of Georgeana as an employee.

He finsihsed with how customers feel working with Georgeana.

The county also recognized the Rookie of the Year, Multiplier Employee of the Year, Collaboartive Employee or Team, the Above and Beyond Employee , Innovative Employee, and Employee Supervisor of the Year