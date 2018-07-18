< Back to All News

Nevada County Honors Employees of the Year

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 6:42 PM PDT

It was a packed house at he Rood Center Tuesday morning as the Nevada County Board of Supervisiors honored the Nevada County Employee of the Year. In addition the county also recognized the outstanding employee in six other categories.

Board Chair, Ed Scofield.introduced the employee of the year, Georgeana Pilcher in the Treasure Tax Collectors Office., He began by listing characteristics of Georgeana as an employee.

Listen to Ed Scofield

He finsihsed with how customers feel working with Georgeana.

Listen to Ed Scofield

The county also recognized the Rookie of the Year, Multiplier Employee of the Year, Collaboartive Employee or Team, the Above and Beyond Employee , Innovative Employee, and Employee Supervisor of the Year

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha