Nevada County Hosts Coronavirus Video

To help eliminate any misinformation that may be floating around the internet regarding the Coronavirus and COVID-19, the Nevada County Public Health Depatrment has produced a video and posted it the MyNevadaCounty.com website. Analyst Taylor Wolfe says Nevada County Media and Public Health partnered on the video because there is a lot of information already available, but you can’t trust all of it.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Along with the video, Wolfe says the county continually updates the website.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

The website, again, is MyNevadaCounty.com/coronavirus.