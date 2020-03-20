Nevada County Hosts Coronavirus Video

To help eliminate any misinformation that may be floating around the internet regarding the Coronavirus and COVID-19, the Nevada County Public Health Depatrment has produced a video and posted it the MyNevadaCounty.com website. Analyst Taylor Wolfe says Nevada County Media and Public Health partnered on the video because there is a lot of information already available, but you can’t trust all of it.
Along with the video, Wolfe says the county continually updates the website.
The website, again, is MyNevadaCounty.com/coronavirus.
