< Back to All News

Nevada County Hosts Coronavirus Video

Posted: Mar. 20, 2020 2:24 PM PDT

To help eliminate any misinformation that may be floating around the internet regarding the Coronavirus and COVID-19, the Nevada County Public Health Depatrment has produced a video and posted it the MyNevadaCounty.com website. Analyst Taylor Wolfe says Nevada County Media and Public Health partnered on the video because there is a lot of information already available, but you can’t trust all of it.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Along with the video, Wolfe says the county continually updates the website.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

The website, again, is MyNevadaCounty.com/coronavirus.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha