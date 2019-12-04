< Back to All News

Nevada County Hwys Assessed For Climate Change

Posted: Dec. 4, 2019 12:57 PM PST

Climate change is also impacting California’s transportation system. So Cal Trans has been conducting region-specific vulnerability assessments for all twelve of its districts. And the agency just recently completed one that covers Nevada County and surrounding counties, which is District Three. Assistant Division Chief Reza Navai says the reports measure accelerated deterioration of the state’s highways from the increasing number of major storm systems….

Navai says impacts from climate change to highways include more extreme temperatures, flooding, mudslides, and also wildfires….

Cal Trans says these new vulnerability assessments will help guide the department toward planning and investment strategies that lessen the impacts and save taxpayers money. Navai says that will include more maintenance adjustments.

