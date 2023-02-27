Nevada County Internship Program Thriving

Nevada County continues to administer an award-winning vibrant, made-to-order internship program. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says it’s an especially great opportunity for high school and college students, as well as military members, covering a wide range of fields and interests…

The county says it’s also critical for their employees to reflect diverse perspectives. And that helps the county in its mission to work with the community to develop sound and innovative public policy, provide strong leadership, and deliver excellent services, in a fiscally responsive manner…

Of 433 entries, the County Internship Program was selected as a Challenge Award recipient, in 2021, from the California State Association of Counties. To apply for an internship, go to “Nevada County Jobs”. That’s where you’ll find links to the application and job descriptions for all current opportunities. The next opportunity is for summer internships. And you should apply during the first three weeks in March.