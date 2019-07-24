< Back to All News

Nevada County Invests $250 Thousand for Broadband

Posted: Jul. 24, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada County is partnering with the Sierra Business Council, attempting to bring more broadband internet service to the area. The Board of Supervisors has approved a 250-thousand dollar grant to the S-B-C, for what they call ‘last mile’ infrastructure. County Chief Information Officer Steve Monahan told the board at yesterday’s meeting, that the money would come from Transient Occupancy Tax funds geared toward economic development…

The S-B-C would get ten percent of that, or 25-thousand dollars to administer the project. County Executive Officer Alison Lehman says it’s a pilot program, and an investment…

She says they would then come back to the board next year to demonstrate their accomplishments. Monaghan told the board the main broadband lines are already in place, but internet service providers say its not economically viable for them in many cases to go into individual neighborhoods, and that this grant aims to make up the difference. The board approved the project by a unanimous vote.

