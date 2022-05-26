Nevada County Is Launching Youth WorkForce Program

The idea is to improve employment opportunities for struggling youth and young adults in Nevada County. The county has successfully applied for a competitive two-year, one-point-seven million dollar state grant for a Youth Workforce Program. It’s through an initiative from Governor Newsom administered by California Volunteers. County Supervisors accepted the award at their meeting on Tuesday. The program manager is Tamaran Cook, with the county’s Department of Social Services. She told the Board the grant will kick in on July first, the start of the new fiscal year, with ages ranging from 16 to 30…

It’s a local partnership with Bright Futures for Youth and Connecting Point, who will be part of the training component of the program. Bright Futures Executive Director Jennifer Singer says that includes as a counsellor for their six-week summer camps that are available for working families with children who are out of school…

For Connecting Point, the grant will provide an extension of their current workforce development program with CalWorks participants. It includes application and communication skills, to help reduce barriers to getting jobs.