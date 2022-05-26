< Back to All News

Nevada County Is Launching Youth WorkForce Program

Posted: May. 26, 2022 12:55 PM PDT

The idea is to improve employment opportunities for struggling youth and young adults in Nevada County. The county has successfully applied for a competitive two-year, one-point-seven million dollar state grant for a Youth Workforce Program. It’s through an initiative from Governor Newsom administered by California Volunteers. County Supervisors accepted the award at their meeting on Tuesday. The program manager is Tamaran Cook, with the county’s Department of Social Services. She told the Board the grant will kick in on July first, the start of the new fiscal year, with ages ranging from 16 to 30…

click to listen to Tamaran Cook

It’s a local partnership with Bright Futures for Youth and Connecting Point, who will be part of the training component of the program. Bright Futures Executive Director Jennifer Singer says that includes as a counsellor for their six-week summer camps that are available for working families with children who are out of school…

click to listen to Jennifer Singer

For Connecting Point, the grant will provide an extension of their current workforce development program with CalWorks participants. It includes application and communication skills, to help reduce barriers to getting jobs.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha