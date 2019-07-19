< Back to All News

Nevada County Jobless Rate Climbs to 3.4 Percent

Posted: Jul. 19, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada County’s unemployment rate is up for the month of June, but the number of jobs has also increased. The jobless rate went up to three-point-four percent after a record low for the month of May at three-point-zero percent. Luis Allejo with the state Employment Development Department says the reason the rate went up is because of summer…

Listen to Luis Allejo 1

The number of total wage and salary jobs increased over a thousand from last month, mostly in the leisure and hospitality sector. Allejo says it’s not a record, but the number of jobs is higher than it’s been in a long time…

Listen to Luis Allejo 2

The numbers also factor in people who live in Nevada County but work in other counties. The state unemployment rate for June is four-point-one percent. The rate nationally is three-point-eight percent.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha