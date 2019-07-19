Nevada County Jobless Rate Climbs to 3.4 Percent

Nevada County’s unemployment rate is up for the month of June, but the number of jobs has also increased. The jobless rate went up to three-point-four percent after a record low for the month of May at three-point-zero percent. Luis Allejo with the state Employment Development Department says the reason the rate went up is because of summer…

The number of total wage and salary jobs increased over a thousand from last month, mostly in the leisure and hospitality sector. Allejo says it’s not a record, but the number of jobs is higher than it’s been in a long time…

The numbers also factor in people who live in Nevada County but work in other counties. The state unemployment rate for June is four-point-one percent. The rate nationally is three-point-eight percent.

