Nevada County Jobless Rate Continues Major Drop

Posted: Sep. 18, 2020 5:00 PM PDT

The August unemployment rate for Nevada County continues a downward trend since the record high in May, due to business closures from the coronavirus pandemic. EDD Labor Market Analyst Sheila Stock says it dropped nearly three points from July, to 10-point-8 percent….

The rate was only 3-point-3 percent a year ago, when the labor force was at a more typical level. Stock says one of the largest local sectors, government, had a monthly growth of 620 jobs and, for the most part, hasn’t seen much fluctuation…

But one notable sector, Mining, Logging, and Construction, has recovered, with the same number of jobs as a year ago. Retail Trade had a monthly gain of 430 jobs and Leisure and Hospitality grew by 360 jobs. Nevada County now has the 14th-lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties.

