Nevada County Jobless Rate Has Monthly Jump

Posted: Mar. 16, 2020 12:41 AM PDT

Nevada County’s unemployment rate took a significant monthly jump in January, the latest numbers that have been released. It was up eight-tenths-of-a-point, from December, at three-point-seven percent. But that was four-tenths-of-a-point lower than a year ago. The state’s Employment Development Department says the sector impacted the most was mining, logging, and construction, losing 290 jobs. The second-largest numerical drop was Educational and Health Services, with a job loss of 60. But, overall, the county still has the 14th-lowest unemployment rate among the state’s 58 counties. The February numbers will be released on March 27th.

