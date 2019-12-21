Nevada County Jobless Rate Is Stagnant

The latest unemployment rate for Nevada County was no different from the previous month. Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it stayed at two-point-nine- percent for November…

Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities saw the biggest monthly percentage increase, at around 12-percent. Allejo says Wholesale Trade had the largest percentage increase in jobs, from a year ago, at just under 23-percent…

The current jobless rate is the 12th lowest among the state’s 58 counties. And it’s only point-two-percent higher than September, which is the lowest rate ever recorded in Nevada County.