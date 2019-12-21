< Back to All News

Nevada County Jobless Rate Is Stagnant

Posted: Dec. 20, 2019 5:36 PM PST

The latest unemployment rate for Nevada County was no different from the previous month. Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it stayed at two-point-nine- percent for November…

Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities saw the biggest monthly percentage increase, at around 12-percent. Allejo says Wholesale Trade had the largest percentage increase in jobs, from a year ago, at just under 23-percent…

The current jobless rate is the 12th lowest among the state’s 58 counties. And it’s only point-two-percent higher than September, which is the lowest rate ever recorded in Nevada County.

