Nevada County Jobless Rate Ties All-Time Low

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

California’s September unemployment rate hit a record low. At four-point-one percent, that’s the lowest since record keeping started in 1976. And in Nevada County, the rate tied their all-time low, set in May, at three-point-two percent. Christine Farrell is the Program Manager at the Business and Career Center in Grass Valley. She says our rate, which is the 13th lowest in the state, is due more to a small labor force than a robust and growing economy…

Farrell says only seasonal job declines were indicated in most local sectors last month, including leisure and hospitality, retail, and manufacturing…

A year ago, Nevada County’s jobless rate was half-a-point higher, at three-point-seven percent.

