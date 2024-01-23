Nevada County Joins Age-Friendly Network

Nevada County recently completed a 191-page Aging and Disabilities Playbook. And now the county is believed to be the first in the state to also be joining the AARP’s Age-Friendly Network. The Board of Supervisors approved the resolution at their meeting on Tuesday. That was after hearing a review of the Playbook by the county’s Program Manager for Adult Services, Kelly Carpenter. She said it establishes an Action Plan with innovative solutions for improving the lives of older adults…

Carpenter said by 2030 20-percent of all Californians will be 65 or older. But it’s 37-percent in Nevada County and AARP says we have a liveability index of only 47 out of 100. Supervisor Heidi Hall is one of three Board members who sat on an Area Four Agency Committee…

County staff says the Age-Friendly Network equips local leaders and residents with resources for assessing the needs of older adults and those living with disabilities, related to housing and transportation options, access to key services, and opportunities to participate in community activities.