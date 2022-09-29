< Back to All News

Nevada County Joins Competency Diversion Pgm

Posted: Sep. 29, 2022 12:16 AM PDT

More funding is on the way to Nevada County to help divert mentally-ill people out of the criminal justice system. The California Department of State Hospitals has approved one-point-four million dollars over the next three years to the county’s Behavioral Health Department. Director Director Phebe Bell says they’ve already had a similar program in place for non-violent offenders where a serious mental ailment contributed to the crime…

Meanwhile, Bell says referrals for placements in state hospitals of felony defendants who’ve been found incompetent to stand trial have skyrocketed…

For its initial program, Behavioral Health will assess referred defendants who are at risk of being deemed legally incompetent. If criteria are met, the defense attorney will typically refer for diversion an individual who does not pose an unreasonable safety threat to the community. The contract will also provide funding for new housing for homeless defendants. The county may serve up to eight people.

