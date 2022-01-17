Nevada County Kind Created During Pandemic

As the pandemic enters a third year, so does Nevada County Kind. Former Grass Valley City Council member, and mayor, Jason Fouyer, has helped spearhead the campaign. In the original Facebook posting, it was stated that, amidst all the chaos and difficulty, there are things for which to be thankful and kindness to be displayed. And, speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield saw that first-hand, just after the snowstorm, which had caused trees to block a major traffic route in Alta Sierra, where he lives…

But Fouyer also points out that kindness can and should happen year-round, regardless of circumstances…

A Kindness Wall has been set up in downtown Grass Valley, where people have written positive words, thoughts, stories, and art, among other displays. Nevada County Kind stickers have also been distributed. Fouyer says growing up and living here, there was always an incredible pride in the kindness of the community.