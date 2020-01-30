< Back to All News

Nevada County Launches Census Website

Posted: Jan. 30, 2020 7:07 AM PST

With 2020 being a Census year, Nevada County’s 2-1-1 service will be helping anyone who has questions about the federal government count, why it is necessary, or how to fill out the forms. County Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe says they’ve also just launched a website…

There will also be outreach to segments of the population who might be less inclined to participate. Wolfe says in addition to the website, there are several resources available to anyone who needs assistance or has questions…

You’ll also be able to do the Census online this year. The Census determines representation in Congress, and also provides information that can lead to federal and state funding for various projects. Click here to access the Nevada County Counts website.

