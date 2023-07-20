< Back to All News

Nevada County Leadership Forum Revived

Posted: Jul. 20, 2023 12:30 AM PDT

A group that calls itself the Nevada County Leadership Forum is reviving its monthly series, starting Friday morning. Group coordinator, and also a County Planning Commissioner, Terry McAteer, says the featured guest is NID General Manager Jennifer Hanson. He says it’s a Town Hall-style format hosted by former Sacramento Bee Publisher Cheryl Dell. It’s a way for the public to interact with important policy and decision makers…

Hanson was hired in 2021 as NID’s 15th General Manager, but is also the first female to get the position. She was previously the City Manager for Lincoln, and was also the town’s Public Works Director. She also worked for Cal Trans…

It’s sponsored by the Sierra College Advisory Council. The forum starts at 10:30 Friday morning in the N2 Conference Room. Dell starts it off with a Q and A for Hanson, and plenty of time will also be allowed for questions from the audience.

