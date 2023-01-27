Nevada County Medi-Cal Rolls To Be Reduced

The Medi-Cal renewal process will begin again in April. And millions in California may no longer qualify. For three years, during COVID, terminations were halted. But Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency, which is ending in the spring. So Nevada County Social Services Director, Rachel Pena, says they’ll resume the traditional eligibility review process, including changes in income…

An estimated two to three-million Californians could be dropped from Medi-Cal. Pena isn’t sure how many in Nevada County will be included. She says in the last three years local rolls have grown 25-percent, or from around 13-thousand recipients to 17-thousand recipients…

Last year, California also increased the limit on assets a single older person can have and still qualify for Medi-Cal, or from two-thousand dollars to 130-thousand dollars. And Pena says that won’t change.