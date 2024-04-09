< Back to All News

Nevada County Media Meet and Pitch Wednesday

Posted: Apr. 9, 2024 12:51 AM PDT

Nevada County Media has revived its Community Meet and Pitch. It’s tomorrow (Wed.) evening. Executive Director Ramona Howard says it’s designed to foster collaboration and networking between media professionals, artists, filmmakers, musicians, and storytellers….

Howard says attendees can present their ideas in two ways. That could be a two-minute “elevator pitch” to the entire group, including Nevada County Media, on a stage. Or you can just mingle and connect with potential collaborators, mentors, and industry professionals directly. And some creations may also eventually be available for public consumption…

Howard says the dynamic gathering promises to be a pivotal moment for local creatives and entrepreneurs alike. Meet and Pitch starts at 5:30 tomorrow (Wed.) evening, at Nevada County Media. That’s at 355 Crown Point Circle. It’s behind Analog Devices.

