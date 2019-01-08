Nevada County Moving Forward On Affordable Housing

Another step has been taken by Nevada County to expand affordable housing opportunities. The Board of Supervisors has approved the purchase of a five-acre parcel on Old Tunnel Road, at a cost of 239-thousand dollars. Housing and Community Services Director Mike Dent says a Memorandum of Understanding has also been approved between the county, the county’s Regional Housing Authority, and Hospitality House…

Dent says the initiative was approved by voters in November, freeing up about two-billion dollars for affordable housing. He says the county is seeking a grant worth around 32-million dollars. He says 12 of those units will also be set aside for people with severe mental and homeless needs…

Dent says he hopes to get word on the grant in the next few months.