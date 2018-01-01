< Back to All News

Nevada County Murder Suspect Dies in Custody

Posted: Jan. 1, 2018 7:17 AM PST

An 82 year-old Nevada County man, charged with the murder of a Penn Valley woman, has died while in custody. Robert Steuber was facing charges of fatally shooting his live-in caretaker, 67-year Sandra Lebarron in July, reportedly after an argument between the two. The case was on hold because a psychiatric evaluation determined Steuber to be mentally incompetent to understand proceedings. Steuber also needed a wheelchair to get around, and reportedly had several other health problems. Authorities says Steuber apparently died of natural causes.

–gf

