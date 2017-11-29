Nevada County Murder Trial May Be In Two Phases

Jury selection is under way at the Nevada County Courthouse for what may be two trials for a man accused of murder. 36-year-old Jason Schuller is accused of shooting and killing 67-year-old William Tackett, in March of last year, outside Tackett’s Banner View Drive home, and then setting the body on fire. But last month, District Attorney Cliff Newell says Schuller added “by reason of insanity” to his not guilty plea. So if Schuller is found guilty after the first trial…

Newell says that would likely add about a week to the jury’s work…

But Newell says there’s always been a good jury pool in Nevada County, with the diversity of its residents. He expects a jury to be seated by next week, when opening statements would begin.