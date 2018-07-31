Nevada County Named Top Digital Small County

They were number two last year, but this year, Nevada County’s I-T department has taken the number one spot. The county is ranked as the top digital small county in America from the Center for Digital Government. Information Systems Manager Diana Carolan credits her department for hard work, innovation, and the development of web services and other use of technologies you don’t often find at this level…

Listen to Diana Carolan 1

There was an awards dinner back east that Nevada County was not able to attend, but they do get some recognition…

Listen to Diana Carolan 2

The award was for counties with populations of less than 150-thousand.

–gf