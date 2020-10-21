< Back to All News

Nevada County Not Part Of Latest PSPS Warning

Posted: Oct. 21, 2020 12:48 AM PDT

Even though we should finally have some more fall-like daytime temperatures late in the week, the winds are still dry and strong enough to trigger possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs for 19 counties and over 54-thousand PG and E customers, starting as soon as Wednesday night. But utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says Nevada County has been spared because this area won’t be hit has hard…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says it’s another example of PG and E not applying such a broad brush to shutoffs, compared to last year…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Only 224 customers were impacted from the previous Shutoff in Nevada County earlier this month but did not include Grass Valley and Nevada City. Any outages from this wind event could last into Friday morning before the restoration process begins.

