Nevada County Nurse Helps During Carr Fire

It’s not just firefighters that come in from other counties when a large wildfire breaks out…

Public Health Nurse Jonte Vega volunteered. He went up there for two overnight twelve-hour shifts…

Vega, who is Nevada County’s Immunization Coordinator, had never worked in an emergency shelter before, and said it was inspiring to see so many people come together. Nevada County has not been needed for any other shifts, but officials say they are ready to help again if needed.

–gf