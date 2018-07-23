< Back to All News

Nevada County O-E-S Adds More Fire Inspectors

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

With the hopes of keeping fire danger to a minimum, Nevada County has quadrupled its fire inspection staff for the summer–adding three full-time inspectors for a total of four. The inspectors are funded through Proposition 172, which can be used for public safety activities. People can call to get inspections for insurance reasons, and some can report neighbors for having too much brush around their homes, but Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Manager John Gulserian says the inspectors will move throughout the county from area to area…

Listen to John Gulserian 1

Gulserian says the purpose is not punitive–they aren’t out there to issue fines…

Listen to John Gulserian 2

Last year, Emergency Services did 646 inspections county-wide. With the new inspectors this year, they hope to do two thousand more.

–gf

