Nevada County Observes Public Health Week

Since 1995, each year, during the first full week of April, communities have been brought together across the country to observe National Public Health Week. A resolution was approved at the recent Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting. Interim Public Health Director, Erin Mettler told the Board that they’re less about being a medical provider and more about monitoring and addressing community health needs…

And that includes the pandemic. Mettler also estimated the economic burden of chronic disease in the county last year at over 288-million dollars. The biggest impact came from cancer, followed by coronary heart disease and hypertension. Mettler, who was appointed to the job after Jill Blake retired at the end of last year, also mentioned that the department now has a national accreditation. That was noted by Supervisor Heidi Hall…

This year’s Public Health Week theme is “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health”, an appreciation of how different cultures have shaped health.