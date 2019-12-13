< Back to All News

Nevada County OES Announces New Hires

Posted: Dec. 13, 2019 3:46 PM PST

Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services is expanding, with new hires and management realignments. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says Lieutenant Bob Jakobs is taking over for Captain Jeff Pettit, as the Operations Coordinator, with an emphasis on wildfire emergency activities…

Trygg says Jakobs will oversee the county’s Defensible Space Inspector Program and be responsible for equipping, training, and managing staff. Pettit has returned to the main office of the Sheriff’s Department as Captain of Administration and will oversee Jakobs. Meanwhile, Trygg says Air Force Major Paul Cummings is the new OES Program Manager…

Cummings has already submitted seven grant applications. That includes the second phase of the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone project, the Lodestar Shaded Fuel Break, the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and the Egress/Ingress Fire Safety Project. Also, the Senior Firewood Gold Country Partnership.

