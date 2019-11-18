Nevada County Officials Expect Another PSPS

Nevada County officials say PG and E is currently still planning to implement a fifth Public Safety Power Shutoff. They say the current estimated time to start de-energizing lines is 2pm on Wednesday, with the all clear to begin inspecting lines perhaps beginning around 8am on Thursday. Utility Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says there’s nothing official yet. She says customers not living in a high-wind area, as always, are also vulnerable…

This Shutoff is estimated to impact over 264-thousand customers in 22 counties, including over 30-thousand in Nevada County. But Merlo says those numbers usually fluctuate. 48-hour notifications have already been made and she says the company has also made some communication improvements….

The last Shutoff was implemented on October 29th and impacted over 43-thousand customers in Nevada County.