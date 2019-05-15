Nevada County Passes Beekeeping Ordinance

Bee keepers in Nevada County are hoping fro some relief, thanks to a new ordinance. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an urgency ordinance, limiting the number of hives, and regulating the space between bee colonies. County Agriculture Commissioner Chris DeNijs says local keepers are being encroached on…

DeNijs says they are coming from the valley where there are fewer foraging opportunities. That happened to local beekeeper Gary McClory…

The ordinance requires owners of hives to be at least two miles away from other owners, and limits the number of hives to 48, which DeNijs says is more than most people have. The urgency ordinance means it goes into effect immediately.

