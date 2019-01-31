Nevada County Paying for March Special Election

The next big election cycle is still over a year away, but Nevada County voters will be getting ballots in the next few weeks. Today is the last day candidates can file for the special vacancy election for a seat in the state senate, created when Ted Gaines was elected to the Board of Equalization. Nevada County Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says, once again, this will be a vote-by-mail election, using the Vote Center model…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

The early vote centers will be at the Rood Center and Truckee Town Hall, with the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley opening four days before Election Day,. Diaz says, even though candidates file through the Secretary of State’s office, the eleven counties in the senate district will be paying for it…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

Diaz says the election will cost about 400-thousand dollars. One of the candidates is State Assemblyman Brian Dahle, and if he wins, that would create another vacancy, and likely another special election to be held later this year. Ballots will be mailed out around February 25. Election Day is March 26, and if no candidate gets a majority of the votes, there will be a runoff with the top two candidates on June 4.

–gf