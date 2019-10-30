Power Future Discussed At NID Workshop

It was called a “Local Power Solutions Public Workshop” and it was hosted Tuesday night by the Nevada Irrigation District in their board meeting room. And, with the recent series of shutoffs, the room was filled to capacity, with overflow audiences viewing live streaming in two other rooms. Staff members revealed that the district has been exploring the potential acquisition of PG and E distribution assets for over a year, triggered by the utility’s bankruptcy filing and the potential of NID losing its lucrative contracts. Hydroelectric Manager Keon Summers says local-controlled public power is not for profit and is reliable and cheap…

click to listen to Keon Summers

And while the concept had wide support by residents attending the workshop, cost concerns came up, including from Jeff Hinegar…

click to listen to Jeff Hinegar

The workshop was also put on to get alternative energy suggestions. Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum touted solar micro-grids…

click to listen to Reinette Senum

NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger says the reality of the district becoming the electricity provider must ultimately go through the Local Agency Formation Commission, with district boundaries changing. The district must also conduct, and submit, to LAFCO, are a Muncipal Services Review, along with a fiscal feasibility study, as well as a financial risk study. The goal is to have a determination made by no later than the end of June of next year, or around the time when a court decision on PG and E’s bankruptcy reorganization is expected to be made.