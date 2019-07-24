Nevada County Presents Employee of the Year Awards

There are about 800 people who work full time for Nevada County, but only one of them can be Employee of the Year…

Listen to Richard Anderson

Sager with her Employee of the Year plaque

Supervisor Richard Anderson doing the honors during yesterday’s presentation. Sager is with the Auditor-Controller’s office, and was part of the team that implemented a new property tax computer system in July. Although she’s been with the county for three decades, Sager says she has no plans to retire anytime soon…

Listen to Linda Sager

(from left to right) Beverly Glenn, Mike Dent (from Team No Place Like Home), Andrea Sexton, Jenn Tamo, Linda Sager, Jeff Merriman.

There were several other honors given out. Jeff Merriman from the Code Compliance Cannabis Division was named Supervisor of the Year, Beverly Glenn from Information and General Services is the Above and Beyond Employee of the Year, Andrea Sexton from Health and Human Services is the Innovative Employee of the Year, Jenifer Triplett from the Assessor’s office is the Multiplier Employee of the Year, the ‘No Place Like Home’ project earned Collaborative Team of the Year, and Jenn Tamo from Emergency Services is the Rookie of the Year.

