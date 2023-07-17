< Back to All News

Nevada County Probation Services Week

Posted: Jul. 17, 2023 12:18 AM PDT

This is also Probation Services Week. And Nevada County Supervisors, at their recent meeting, approved a proclamation to that effect, in recognition of their versatile contributions. The Department’s Program Manager, Mike Sypnicki, told the Board about all the progress that’s been made since he started his career 25 years ago, especially regarding teen offenders. He said it’s no longer a revolving door back to jail or prison, with fewer committing new crimes upon release. That’s partly through greater knowledge of a young person’s background…

click to listen to Mike Sypnicki

The department says corrections professionals must continue to be creative in finding ways to make sure sure those they supervise have the support needed to find jobs, housing, and treatment. By collaborating with community leaders, officials say officers are making a difference while faced with expanding caseloads and additional responsibilities. Supervisor Heidi Hall acknowledged that….

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Nationwide, there are close to three-point-eight million adults on community supervision. Monitoring may take the form of home contacts, drug testing, and making sure clients attend counselling sessions.

