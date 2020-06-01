< Back to All News

Local Rally Supports Black Lives Matter

Posted: Jun. 1, 2020 12:04 AM PDT

Nevada County residents responded with support for Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd, but in a far more peaceful manner than in major cities. No riots took place, but people did come out to Nevada City Sunday to express their support. A crowd of protestors gathered on the Broad Street Overpass to wave signs and share their opinions.

Listen to Protesters

The predominately white crowd expressing their intolerance of racism.

Listen to Protesters

The crowd spent several hours waving signs and shouting to cars. Drivers honking their horns to show support.

Listen to Protesters

Word of mouth of the event was spread through social media. Additional protests will be taking place this week.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha