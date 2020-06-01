Local Rally Supports Black Lives Matter

Nevada County residents responded with support for Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd, but in a far more peaceful manner than in major cities. No riots took place, but people did come out to Nevada City Sunday to express their support. A crowd of protestors gathered on the Broad Street Overpass to wave signs and share their opinions.

The predominately white crowd expressing their intolerance of racism.

The crowd spent several hours waving signs and shouting to cars. Drivers honking their horns to show support.

Word of mouth of the event was spread through social media. Additional protests will be taking place this week.