Nevada County Reaches 50 Coronavirus Cases

There have now been 50 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Nevada County. The latest case was on Saturday in the Truckee area, marking nine cases in the past week–all in Eastern County. All nine cases are people between the ages of 18 and 49 and the latest is a woman in that age group. The case is considered active, meaning she is showing symptoms, although it’s not known if she’s been hospitalized. The number of cases in western Nevada County remains at twelve, and there hasn’t been one in the Grass Valley-Nevada City area for over seven weeks.

–gf