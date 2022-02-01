The annual Nevada County Reads begins today, February first. Many of each year’s programs are built around one book for everyone to share and talk about. It’s selected through a vote that includes representatives from the Superintendent of Schools Office, local library branches, as well as high school librarians. And Library Technician Sydney Joyce says this year’s choice is “Circe”. It’s a retelling of “The Odyssey” from the perspective of Circe the Sea Witch, who is banished by the gods to a remote island, due to her powers…

And with all libraries once again closed to in-person services, due to another pandemic case surge, Joyce says this year’s Nevada County Reads will once again feature multiple virtual events and book discussions…

But Joyce says this year’s campaign does climax, on March 25th, with an in-person discussion of “Circe” at the Miner’s Foundry by best-selling author Madeline Miller. She’ll also answer questions.