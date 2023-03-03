Nevada County Reads Is Underway

Nevada County Reads also starts in March. And librarian Ian Boalt says this year’s selection is “Interior Chinatown”, by award-winning author Charles Yu, which is also a national best-seller. Boalt says it’s written in a unique screenplay format and is a tale of identity, love, and Asian-American history….

click to listen to Ian Boalt

Boalt says other the next two months, book clubs will be meeting at all the local libraries to discuss it. And to culminate Nevada County Reads, the author will be appearing on May 27th at the Miner’s Foundry, also featuring an opening performance by Grass Valley’s Taiko Drummers….

click to listen to Ian Boalt

In the meantime, community members are encouraged to read “Interior Chinatown” and honor copies have been distributed at all libraries, without needing a library card. Boalt also mentions that on May 17th the County Historical Society and Nevada Theatre will have a free double feature of the films “Going Home” and “Legacy”. Its about Chinese railroad workers in the area around the turn of the century.