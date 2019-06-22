< Back to All News

Nevada County Record Low May Jobless Rate

Posted: Jun. 21, 2019 5:37 PM PDT

The May unemployment rate in Nevada County has bottomed out again. Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it was three-percent. But he says that’s actually not been unusual in recent years…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

The rate is also three-tenths of a point lower than April. Allejo says the sector with the biggest gain was Goods Producing, at 250 jobs, which mostly covers the building industry…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

Meanwhile, the biggest drop was in the Leisure and Hospitality sector, which lost 440 jobs, including such industries as arts and entertainment, restaurants, bars, hotels and motels. But Allejo says that sector always has a seasonal slump during the winter and spring months, before perking up for the summer. Nevada County had the 15th lowest jobless rate among California’s 58 counties.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha