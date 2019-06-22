Nevada County Record Low May Jobless Rate

The May unemployment rate in Nevada County has bottomed out again. Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it was three-percent. But he says that’s actually not been unusual in recent years…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

The rate is also three-tenths of a point lower than April. Allejo says the sector with the biggest gain was Goods Producing, at 250 jobs, which mostly covers the building industry…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

Meanwhile, the biggest drop was in the Leisure and Hospitality sector, which lost 440 jobs, including such industries as arts and entertainment, restaurants, bars, hotels and motels. But Allejo says that sector always has a seasonal slump during the winter and spring months, before perking up for the summer. Nevada County had the 15th lowest jobless rate among California’s 58 counties.