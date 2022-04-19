Nevada County School Enrollment Drops More

More declining school enrollment numbers in Nevada County have been released by the California Department of Education. It shows a drop of 332 students, for an overall total of 10-thousand-745, for the current school year. County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says the data doesn’t reflect the recent loosening of pandemic restrictions…

But Lay says the delay and possible elimination of COVID vaccination mandates will likely help perk up enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year…

But Lay says the increasingly high cost of living in Nevada County, especially housing, as well as other areas of the state, is becoming an even larger factor. He says it costs a district roughly ten-thousand dollars for each student who moves. Meanwhile, he says proposed legislation that would base the state’s funding formula on enrollment, would still help, with prolonged absences impacting average daily attendance even more.