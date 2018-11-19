< Back to All News

Nevada County Schools Open Monday

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 6:06 AM PST

Good news, and maybe some bad news, depending on your outlook. The air quality has improved today, but that means school is in session. The Nevada Joint Union High School District superintendent has called KNCO to say they will be in “full normal operations” today. Outdoor activity will be curtailed if the air quality gets worse. No other school districts have reported closures in Nevada County. The air quality is worse in the valley, where schools, including Yuba College, are shut down today, but schools in Nevada County are open.

–gf

