Nevada County Schools To Do On Site COVID Tests

Posted: Jan. 11, 2021 12:52 AM PST

To help increase in-person learning for students in Nevada County, Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says on-site testing of symptomatic staff will begin on the 19th…

The lag in testing results was another factor in the Nevada Joint Union High School and Grass Valley School Districts closing their campuses and going back to distance learning full-time during the holiday season, with infections spiking. Lay says most districts are continuing with hybrid learning, where students are in the classroom two days a week and spend the rest of the time at home, online. Meanwhile, he says Governor Newsom’s state budget proposal toward more classroom learning over the rest of the school year is unclear, at this point…

Lay says the county has also been able to hire another 20 substitute teachers to help address the shortage brought on by the pandemic.

