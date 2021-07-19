Nevada County Sets No Homeless Veterans Goal

No more homeless veterans in Nevada County by Veterans Day in November. That announcement comes after the county has been welcomed into a cohort of 80 communities nationwide who say they’re in the “last mile” of ending homelessness for a specific population. Veterans Services Officer David West says the number of homeless vets has been staying below 30. He says the county has the resources, but finding permanent places to live remains a challenge…

West says there are multiple reasons why veterans are homeless…

The national initiative is called Built for Zero. Functional zero for veteran homelessness is achieved when a community has fewer vets experiencing it that can be routinely housed. West says numbers are tracked through Connecting Point 2-1-1. In the meantime, he says agencies with the Continuum of Care meet weekly regarding services. That also includes Hospitality House, AMI housing, Volunteers of America, and the Veterans Administration.