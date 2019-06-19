< Back to All News

Nevada County Settles With PGE 2017 Wildfires

Posted: Jun. 18, 2019 5:38 PM PDT

More wildfire settlement money has been agreed to with PG and E, and it includes Nevada County. The County, along with eight other counties and cities, have announced that they’ve accepted a mediator’s proposal of 415-million dollars. County Counsel Alison Barratt-Green says it would help defray losses from the October 2017 Lobo and McCourtney fires…

Barratt-Green says it’ll take a few more months to determine the specific allocation for Nevada County. The payment would be incorporated in PG and E’s pending bankruptcy case that is still subject to approval by the Bankruptcy Court. She says the agreement does not include claims made by others here…

Barratt-Green describes those losses as substantial. The agreement also covers losses from the October 2017 Cascade Fire in Yuba County and the Camp Fire in Butte County.

