Nevada County Stepping Up Kids’ Dental Help

February is also National Children’s Dental Health Month. And Nevada County Public Health is taking the opportunity to promote its Oral Health Program for the youngest kids.The Health Education Coordinator for the program is Jamie Hanf. She says the focus will be on school-based screenings for K-3 children with Medi-Cal, initially, because there are fewer providers in the county who accept it…

Hanf says third graders are a priority because this is typically the age when molars come out. She says the Health Department will be offering the screenings to two schools before the end of this term and then ramp up the program to about 60-percent of schools next year. She says tooth decay is the number one chronic disease affecting children and the reason for the most school absences…

And during oral screenings, program staff will also provide prevention education, including showing students how to brush and floss correctly.