< Back to All News

Nevada County Storm Waste Dropoffs In Spring

Posted: Feb. 1, 2022 11:35 AM PST

In addition to Grass Valley residents, those who live in unincorporated areas of Nevada County will soon also have an additional option for getting rid of green waste from the December snowstorm. County Building Director Craig Griesbach says there’ll be three extended weekends this spring where you can drop off materials. The first one isn’t until March 11th through the 13th at a site on Brunswick Road, where past community events have been held. He says it takes some time to set them up, but it also provides time for residents to prepare and organize items. Meanwhile, Griesbach says the county has already cleared hazardous debris along more than 100 miles of roadways, so far. The other two weekends are March 25th through the 27th and April 8th through the 10th. That’ll be from 9am to 3pm. Griesbach also points out that residents can drop off materials as many times as they like and will most likely need to.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha