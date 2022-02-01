Nevada County Storm Waste Dropoffs In Spring

In addition to Grass Valley residents, those who live in unincorporated areas of Nevada County will soon also have an additional option for getting rid of green waste from the December snowstorm. County Building Director Craig Griesbach says there’ll be three extended weekends this spring where you can drop off materials. The first one isn’t until March 11th through the 13th at a site on Brunswick Road, where past community events have been held. He says it takes some time to set them up, but it also provides time for residents to prepare and organize items. Meanwhile, Griesbach says the county has already cleared hazardous debris along more than 100 miles of roadways, so far. The other two weekends are March 25th through the 27th and April 8th through the 10th. That’ll be from 9am to 3pm. Griesbach also points out that residents can drop off materials as many times as they like and will most likely need to.