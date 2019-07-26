< Back to All News

Nevada County Summer Air Best In Decades

Posted: Jul. 26, 2019 2:14 PM PDT

The hottest stretch of the year so far in the north state does not necessarily guarantee unhealthy air quality for Nevada County. In fact, Joe Fish, who’s the deputy air pollution control officer for the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, says this is the best summer we’ve had in at least 30 years. He says the ozone standard has only been violated twice so far…

But Fish reminds us that California has the perfect topography for trapping pollutants…

Fish says the worst air quality is normally around the time you’d expect, or in the late afternoon or early evening. But he says the most recent violation of the standard here was around midnight, when most of us are sleeping.

