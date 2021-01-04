< Back to All News

Newly-Elected Nevada County Supes Sworn In

Jan. 4, 2021

A first-ever virtual swearing-in ceremony Monday morning for the three Nevada County Supervisors who were elected last March, just a a couple of weeks before the pandemic began. And that was on their mind during their brief statements. Hardy Bullock is the new member, running unopposed and replacing Richard Anderson, who didn’t seek a new term, in District Five. The district covers the eastern part of the county, including Truckee…

Bullock also recently served on the County Planning Commission. Meanwhile, Heidi Hall, whose District One includes the Nevada City area, is looking forward to her second four-year term…

And Ed Scofield was elected to a fourth term in District Two, that includes the south county. He says the pandemic has had a profound impact on Board functions and goals…

Scofield says two non-pandemic goals in the south county this year include updating the Higgins Area General Plan and making the Highway 49 corridor less accident-prone.

