Nevada County Surplus Property Pgm Touted

When furniture, equipment and thousands of dollars worth of other items outlast their useful life for Nevada County that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve completely lost their value. Before they end up in recycling or even in the landfill, they go through the county’s Surplus Property Program. Speaking to the Board of Supervisors recently, Deputy Purchasing Agent, Desiree Belding, says they first try to repurpose the items. That includes through an online auction, to recoup some of the expenditures. And if that doesn’t work, she says they try to donate them through what’s called an Open Warehouse Day on the last Friday of the month, where items are stored…

Surplus declarations are required by the Board for assets having an original value of more than five-thousand dollars. But Supervisor Heidi Hall was frustrated with having to pass a resolution allowing the donation of a library cargo van to Nevada County Media, which was obtained in 2015 for over 22-thousand dollars…

But, overall, the program was praised for being a good steward of taxpayer dollars.