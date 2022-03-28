< Back to All News

Nevada County Surplus Property Pgm Touted

Posted: Mar. 28, 2022 12:16 AM PDT

When furniture, equipment and thousands of dollars worth of other items outlast their useful life for Nevada County that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve completely lost their value. Before they end up in recycling or even in the landfill, they go through the county’s Surplus Property Program. Speaking to the Board of Supervisors recently, Deputy Purchasing Agent, Desiree Belding, says they first try to repurpose the items. That includes through an online auction, to recoup some of the expenditures. And if that doesn’t work, she says they try to donate them through what’s called an Open Warehouse Day on the last Friday of the month, where items are stored…

click to listen to Desiree Belding

Surplus declarations are required by the Board for assets having an original value of more than five-thousand dollars. But Supervisor Heidi Hall was frustrated with having to pass a resolution allowing the donation of a library cargo van to Nevada County Media, which was obtained in 2015 for over 22-thousand dollars…

click to listen to Supervisor Hall

But, overall, the program was praised for being a good steward of taxpayer dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha