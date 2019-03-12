Nevada County Tea Party E-Mail

Clarification of Protecting Your Vote As we stated in our previous email to you: when you receive your “Official Vote-By-Mail Ballot” Election Integrity Project-CA strongly recommends that that you do not open it and that you vote in person at your polling place on Election Day as the best way to protect your vote. However, because Nevada County is an all mail ballot test county we are able to vote before the actual election day. You do not have to wait until Election Day to exchange your Official Vote-By-Mail-Ballot for a paper ballot.



Listed below are the Voting Center locations and days, dates and times they are open. We still recommend you take your “Official Vote-By-Mail Ballot” to the voting center and surrender it to a poll worker in exchange for a paper ballot as this is the best way to protect your vote. If you do not have your “Official Vote-By-Mail Ballot”, you will be allowed to vote on a “provisional” ballot, which will be counted after elections officials have confirmed that you are registered to vote and you did not already vote in that election. EC §§ 3015, 3016 Make sure the person accepting your surrendered Vote-By-Mail-Ballot marks the ballot as surrendered and cuts it to make sure it cannot be “harvested” at a later time. Voting by a paper ballot rather than a Vote-By-Mail-Ballot is the only way to secure your vote. Remember, that all votes submitted in envelopes (conditional, mail and provisional) pass through dozens of hands or more. Signatures are verified, a highly subjective process, and ballots are scrutinized, “corrected”, at times “copied over” or “remade” before counting. With 60%+ of the CA population now voting by mail and another significant percentage voting provisionally, both of these voting methods are easily manipulatable, the results tabulated represent at best the system’s approximation of the actual will of the people, at worst a manipulated or error-ridden election result. If you have questions please feel free to call me at 530-913-5827