Nevada County Teachers Of The Year Named

Eight outstanding Nevada County teachers were recently recognized by their school districts as their Teacher of the Year. The Program was originated by the California Department of Education fifty years ago, in 1972. It serves to recognize teachers who have selflessly and innovatively highlighted student learning. County Board of Education member, Susan Clarabut, says local criteria is not as strict and demanding, compared to the state…

Clarabut, who is also a former teacher, says the local honor reminds instructors of their value and why they chose the profession…

The eight teachers are: Shirley Fernandez of Union Hill Elementary, Jean Bevel of Cottage Hill Elementary, Cynthia Grapel of Grass Valley Charter School, Claire Thibodeau of Seven Hills Middle School, Nate Henderson of Williams Ranch Elementary, Jennifer Weir of Bear River High School, Jen Lubarsky of Clear Creek School, and Audra Delaney of Chicago Park Elementary.